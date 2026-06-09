Nine occupiers in anti-drone cloaks eliminated by fighters of 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade: "These clowns are convinced they are invisible. Walking black bags". VIDEO

Fighters of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Third Army Corps of Ukraine’s Armed Forces have released another batch of amusing yet striking footage showing enemy personnel being hit.

According to Censor.NET, the published video shows an attempt by Russian assault troops to move covertly in the Lyman direction, which has already become a specific testing ground for Russia’s latest "technologies." The occupiers wore special thermal cloaks (anti-drone cloaks), hoping to become invisible to thermal imagers and cameras on Ukrainian UAVs. However, from the outside, it looked so clumsy that Ukrainian defenders immediately dubbed them "walking black bags."

"The walking black bags are back! Comical Russians in anti-drone cloaks remain a distinctive feature of the Lyman direction and favorite targets of pilots from the Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Third Corps. Just look at these clowns, who are convinced they are invisible," the authors of the post commented ironically.

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