Scientist from Russia suggests shooting down Ukrainian drones with muskets: "They have larger calibre. They work very well at close range". VIDEO
Russia’s scientific elite continues to seek "asymmetric responses" to the technological superiority of Ukrainian drones on the battlefield. According to Censor.NET, Nikolai Mezhevich, a professor at the Russian Academy of Sciences, has proposed arming "the world’s second-largest army" with antique muskets.
The Russian professor believes that weapons from the century before last could be an effective means of combating modern drones thanks to their characteristics.
"By the way, those muskets that fired shot in the 19th century have a larger calibre; yes, they are heavier, of course, but they have a larger calibre. And for the specific purpose of destroying UAVs at very close range, they are actually quite effective."
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