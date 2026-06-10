Ukraine must correct mistake regarding name of "Heroes of Ukrainian Insurgent Army" unit – Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said Ukraine must correct the "mistake" regarding the naming of the Special Operations Forces unit "Heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UIA)." According to him, Kyiv is responsible for the escalation of the discussion in bilateral relations.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to European Pravda, citing his statement at a press conference.

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The blame lies with Ukraine

Commenting on tensions in Polish-Ukrainian relations after the scandal over the naming of a Defense Forces unit, Sikorski emphasized that, in this matter, the blame lies with Ukraine.

"Please be guided by the statement of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers that it was Ukraine that made a mistake, and we expect Ukraine to correct this mistake," the foreign minister said.

Sikorski also called "scandalous" the statement by Przemyslaw Czarnek, vice president of the Law and Justice (PiS) party and the party's candidate for prime minister, about "keeping Ukrainians who insult Poles in the government," which was directed at Deputy Education Minister Andrzej Szeptycki. The politician, who is of Ukrainian origin, compared UiA fighters with Polish anti-Soviet underground members, which sparked Czarnek's outrage.

Read more: Poland is suspending passage of buses from Ukraine through "Shehyni–Medyka" border crossing until November 2027

"Poland is the homeland of all its citizens, regardless of religion or origin, and I believe that such nationalist attacks are a revival of the ghosts of the darkest pages of Polish history. I hope our compatriots will not let themselves be deceived," Sikorski said.

Watch more: Bite Zelenskyy, not Schröder: What is behind historical flare-up in Poland?. VIDEO

The scandal over the unit named after the Heroes of the UIA