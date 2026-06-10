Berlin is insisting on providing Ukraine with €6.6 billion, whilst Warsaw is opposed

Germany is calling for the €6.6 billion from the European Peace Facility to be transferred in full to Ukraine once Hungary lifts its veto. For its part, Poland is insisting on the return of around 2 billion zlotys, equivalent to approximately 450 million euros, for weapons already supplied to Ukraine. This position was outlined by Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk.

This is reported in an article by RMF FM, as covered by Censor.NET.

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The EU can’t agree on how to allocate the funds

The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has proposed a plan for allocating these funds.

It provides for a partial reimbursement of 10 per cent, support for a training mission for Ukrainian military personnel, and joint arms procurement.

Poland does not support this plan and is calling for full compensation.

Read more: Germany allocates EUR 300 million for ammunition for Ukraine: enough for 50,000 rounds

"This money is our money," said Cezary Tomczyk.

He also stressed that a reduction in payments means less funding for the army. The Polish side accuses Brussels of changing the rules midway through the process.

At the same time, Germany, which is the fund’s largest contributor in percentage terms, insists that the funds must be directed specifically to Ukraine.

It was previously reported that Hungary had lifted its veto on the €6.6 billion from the European Peace Facility. This issue was discussed by EU defence ministers during an informal meeting in Cyprus on 8 June.

Prior to this, Kaya Kallas had stated that discussions regarding the release of funds were ongoing and that no specific deadline for a decision had yet been set.

We also reported that Bulgaria has no plans to supply further arms to Ukraine. This was stated recently by the country’s Defence Minister, Dimitar Stoyanov.