Ukrainian diaspora has already raised $110 million for AFU

Ukrainians worldwide have already raised $110 million under the Fight like a Ukrainian campaign to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview by Ukrainian World Congress President Paul Grod to Ukrinform.

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The world must be constantly reminded of the war

According to Grod, despite the willingness and ability to help, interest in events in Ukraine abroad is gradually declining. Some people believe that active hostilities have already stopped.

He stressed that this is why Ukrainian communities outside the country must constantly inform the world about the real situation.

"I will say that there is a desire, there is the capacity to help. People simply hear less about what exactly is happening in Ukraine, some already think that everything has quieted down here, so it is very important that we, as leaders of Ukrainian communities, constantly remind and tell people," Grod said.

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Donations are becoming more difficult, but the campaign continues

The Ukrainian World Congress president emphasized the importance of the military’s participation in the Summit of Ukrainians Worldwide, which took place in Bern. According to him, representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are best placed to convey truthful information about the war.

He added that the Fight like a Ukrainian campaign, funded through the Unite with Ukraine project, continues to raise funds. As of now, $110 million has been accumulated, with equipment purchased for the Ukrainian army using these funds.

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At the same time, Grod acknowledged that fundraising is becoming more difficult. That is why the organization proposes switching to a system of regular automatic contributions.

This refers to monthly donations ranging from 10 to 100 euros, which makes it possible to forecast the amount of assistance and plan purchases for the military. According to him, this model allows the organization to work more steadily and take on specific commitments.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine had received 236 million euros from the World Bank for social payments and pensions.

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