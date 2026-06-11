Businessman Vasyl Veselyi was not detained, suspicion was not reported - Prosecutor’s office

Businessman Vasyl Veselyi, whom the media refer to as the "overseer" of the "Sens Bank" owned by the Presidential Administration, was subjected to investigative procedures, but he was not detained.

This was reported to the press service of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET, which cites UP.

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Details

"No one has been detained as part of the investigation, and no one has been notified of any charges. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing," they said.

Sources at the publication reported that the investigation concerns the crime of "laundering of proceeds of crime."

What is known about Veselyi?

Earlier, "Ukrainska Pravda" reported that, in the "Mindich tapes," Vesely discussed with Oleksandr Tsukerman—a key figure in the "Mindichgate" scandal—how exactly to gain control over Ukraine's largest petrochemical company, "Karpatnaftohim."

The recordings also indicate that the composition of the supervisory board of the state-owned "Sens Bank," appointed on June 18, 2025, had been discussed more than a month earlier by individuals involved in the "Midas" case. In a phone conversation on May 9, 2025, Vasyl Veselyi—an advisor to the head of Sens Bank, whom UP’s sources referred to as the "overseer" from the Office of the President—read out a list of preferred members for the bank’s supervisory board.

Earlier, media outlets reported that the SSU had detained Vasyl Veselyi.

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