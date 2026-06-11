Head of Zaporizhzhia RMA urges residents of occupied territory to evacuate

Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov has appealed to residents of the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, urging them to evacuate.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated in his Telegram post.

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Call for evacuation from the occupied territories

Fedorov said Russian troops had long used Melitopol, Berdiansk, Enerhodar, and Henichesk as a deep rear area and logistics hub to support their forces.

He noted that the occupiers used the territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to deploy military infrastructure, command posts, depots, and supply routes.

"The enemy has considered Melitopol, Berdiansk, Enerhodar, and Henichesk its deep rear area for too long. For too long, it has used the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions as a logistics hub to support its troops. For too long, it has convinced people that the occupation is forever. Today, the situation is changing. Ukraine’s Defense Forces are systematically striking the occupiers’ military infrastructure, their command posts, depots, and supply routes," he said.

Fedorov stressed that the more the occupiers use the temporarily occupied territories for military purposes, the greater the risks for civilians.

"That is why I urge everyone who has such an opportunity not to postpone the decision to leave. The most valuable thing every person has is life," he said.

Read more: Mandatory evacuation announced in 5 settlements of Zaporizhzia region

Background

Earlier, it was reported that fighters of the 1st Separate Assault Regiment named after Dmytro Kotsiubailo, the 475th Separate Assault Regiment CODE 9.2, and the Special Operations Center "Alpha" of the Security Service of Ukraine struck a bridge and nearly 50 trucks of Russian troops carrying ammunition and fuel in Armiansk, temporarily occupied Crimea, on the night of June 11.

A series of explosions rang out in occupied Crimea on the night of 11 June. Sevastopol was attacked by drones, and two road bridges at the land entry points to the peninsula were damaged.

According to OSINT analysts, two road bridges on the land approaches to the occupied peninsula were damaged. In Armiansk, during the operation of Russian air defense over residential areas, according to eyewitnesses, a road bridge was damaged. Trucks caught fire near the crossing, and debris damaged residential buildings, a kindergarten, and cars belonging to local residents.

Read more: Mandatory evacuation of parents with children announced in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia frontline settlements