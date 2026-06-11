US Senate committee requests to allocate $750 million in security assistance to Ukraine

The U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday backed the continuation of security assistance to Ukraine and an increase in funding to USD 750 million.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated in a Reuters article.

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Senate decision on aid to Ukraine

The committee, where Republicans hold a majority, said it had completed work on its version of the National Defense Authorization Act. The document defines the Pentagon’s defense policy.

The draft provides USD 750 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. Under this program, U.S. companies are paid to supply weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The committee has completed work on its version of the National Defense Authorization Act, which provides USD 750 million for Ukraine," the report says.

Read more: US will continue to support Ukraine in war with Russia, says Congressman Fitzpatrick

Further consideration of the bill

The House of Representatives earlier passed its own version of the document, which also includes aid to Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia.

After approval by the committees of both chambers, the bills must be voted on by the full Senate and the House of Representatives. A compromise version will then be agreed and sent to U.S. President Trump for signature.

The bill also provides for U.S. defense spending at the level of USD 1.15 trillion.

Keith Kellogg, former U.S. presidential special envoy for Ukraine and a retired general, said that Washington had temporarily frozen the active phase of the trilateral negotiation track between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, shifting Donald Trump’s chief diplomatic negotiators to efforts to settle the war in Iran.

At the same time, the pause is seen in the United States as positive for Kyiv.

Read more: Zelenskyy on talks with Witkoff and Kushner: It is important to step up diplomatic efforts to end war