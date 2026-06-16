Trump on Putin and Zelenskyy: They seem open to negotiations for peace in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has stated that he now plans to focus on Russia’s war against Ukraine following the signing of the peace agreement with Iran.

The White House chief made this statement during a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Evian, reports Censor.NET.

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Direct contacts with Kyiv and Moscow: Trump’s assessment

Trump revealed details of his recent telephone and diplomatic contacts with the presidents of Ukraine and Russia. According to his observations, there is a window of opportunity for launching a negotiation process.

"Right now, I’m focused on Ukraine. We’ve had very constructive, good conversations with Zelenskyy and Putin — both leaders seem open to dialogue and appear ready to resolve this. So now that the issue [with Iran] is settled, we’ll focus on Ukraine. We’ll see if we can bring this matter to a successful conclusion as well. Twenty-five thousand people are dying every month — mostly soldiers. And this should not be happening. But yesterday I had two very good conversations. We will be discussing this further," the US President said optimistically.

Read more: It would be wonderful if Zelenskyy and Putin met. They must do so, - Trump

Trump’s conversation with Zelenskyy and Putin

As a reminder, on Sunday, 14 June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with US leader Donald Trump.

It also emerged that on 14 June, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. They agreed on a visit to Russia by US special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Read more: Ukraine "wouldn’t have lasted even 1 or 2 days" without weapons I provided, - Trump