Flights by small aircraft are being restricted in Moscow and number of regions of Russian Federation

From 20 June, a ban on flights by light and ultralight aircraft and civilian drones will come into force over Moscow and a number of regions in the Russian Federation.

The Russian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports on this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

It is noted that the decision was taken "at the request of the Russian Ministry of Defence".

The "temporary regime" restricts flights at altitudes of up to 5,200 metres for light and ultralight aircraft and civil unmanned aerial vehicles, with the exception of state and experimental aircraft – over Moscow, most of the Moscow Region and parts of the Ryazan, Tula, Kaluga, Tver, Yaroslavl and Vladimir regions, the publication reports.

According to Rosaviatsiya, measures have been taken to ensure flight safety. The restrictions will not affect scheduled and charter flights.

Plans to ban small aircraft and business jets from flying in the Moscow airspace were reported in May due to the rise in the number of drone attacks.

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What led up to it?