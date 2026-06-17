Flights by small aircraft are being restricted in Moscow and number of regions of Russian Federation
From 20 June, a ban on flights by light and ultralight aircraft and civilian drones will come into force over Moscow and a number of regions in the Russian Federation.
The Russian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports on this, according to Censor.NET.
Details
It is noted that the decision was taken "at the request of the Russian Ministry of Defence".
The "temporary regime" restricts flights at altitudes of up to 5,200 metres for light and ultralight aircraft and civil unmanned aerial vehicles, with the exception of state and experimental aircraft – over Moscow, most of the Moscow Region and parts of the Ryazan, Tula, Kaluga, Tver, Yaroslavl and Vladimir regions, the publication reports.
According to Rosaviatsiya, measures have been taken to ensure flight safety. The restrictions will not affect scheduled and charter flights.
Plans to ban small aircraft and business jets from flying in the Moscow airspace were reported in May due to the rise in the number of drone attacks.
What led up to it?
- It was previously reported that on the morning of 16 June, Moscow’s mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, stated that the Russian capital was under a massive drone attack.
- It later emerged that the Moscow oil refinery was on fire following a drone attack on the Russian capital.
- President Zelenskyy has already confirmed that the Moscow oil refinery has been hit.
- It was also reported that an oil depot in the Krasnodar Region is on fire following a drone attack.
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