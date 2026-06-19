Magyar wants to meet with Zelenskyy in Berehove, Zakarpattia: I’d be happy to go there

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar has expressed a desire to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the city of Berehove in the Zakarpattia Oblast.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing "Suspilne".

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Mágyar proposes Berehove as the venue for the meeting

Mágyar said he had a conversation with President Zelenskyy during the European Council meeting on June 18. They both confirmed their intention to hold the meeting.

"I emphasized once again that I would be happy if this meeting took place in the wonderful city of Berehove, in Zakarpattia. I would like to meet in Berehove, but he would prefer to meet elsewhere. I again told him the name of this city in three languages—Hungarian, Ukrainian, and Russian. I would be happy to go there," said the head of the Hungarian government.

When asked where Zelenskyy would like to hold the meeting, Mádár replied that "it doesn’t matter." He expressed his conviction that the meeting will take place.

"We have said many times that we have and will continue to strive to establish good, balanced relations with all member states and all our neighbors. Several cities have been mentioned: Kyiv, Budapest, Lviv, and Berehove. The meeting will take place. In my opinion, the fate of the world does not depend on this," he said.

Read more: Hungary wants to restore trust in relations with Ukraine, - Foreign Minister Orban

On Ukraine’s accession to the EU

Madyar also pointed out that the communiqué issued following the EU Council meeting does not specify any date for Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

"It is no secret that President Zelenskyy has said this should happen as soon as possible. But no specific date has been mentioned by the member states, the European Commission, or the EU Council presidency," said the Hungarian prime minister.

It was previously reported that Hungary influenced the final text of the European Council summit regarding Ukraine. A clause regarding the possible acceleration of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union was removed from the draft final communiqué.

Read more: We are opening new page in Ukrainian-Hungarian relations, - Sybiha