221 combat engagements over past 24 hours on front line: Pokrovsk sector remains epicentre of fighting, – General Staff. MAP

In total, over the past 24 hours, on 22 June 2026, 221 combat engagements were recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 80 air strikes, dropping 261 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 9,591 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,957 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 42 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck 11 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, four artillery systems and three UAV command posts.

The General Staff notes that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,390 personnel. Seven armoured combat vehicles, 74 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, seven ground-based robotic systems, 1,851 unmanned aerial vehicles, 626 enemy vehicles and eight units of specialist equipment were also destroyed.

Read more: Kostiantynivka is not surrounded, but situation is critical, - 19th Army Corps

Situation in the North

As reported, two clashes with the enemy took place over the past 24 hours in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors; the aggressor carried out 69 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including two using MLRS.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 12 times in the direction of the settlements of Vilcha, Kozacha Lopan, Symynivka, Pokaliane, Bochkove, Kolodiazne and in the vicinity of the settlement of Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched two attacks, in the direction of Kucheriivka and Hlushkivka.

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Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted to breach our defences 20 times, attacking in the areas around the settlements of Novoselivka, Novomykhailivka, Kopanky and towards Borova, Drobysheve, Ozerne, Lyman and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched 16 assaults near Riznykivka, Kalenyky, Zakitne and towards the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kryva Luka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers launched a single attack near the settlement of Nykyforivka.

It is also noted that in the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 14 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka and Sofiivka.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 28 assaults by the aggressor in the areas around the settlements of Rodynske, Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Dorozhne and towards the settlements of Serhiivka, Muravka, Shevchenko, Vilne and Matiasheve," the report states.

Read more: Russian forces are facing logistical problems in Prydniprovskyi region, - military sources

The situation in the south

According to the General Staff, in the Oleksandrivka sector, the invaders carried out three assault operations in the areas of Sichneve, Verbove and Nove Zaporizhzhia, but were repelled.

On the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers carried out 22 attacks in the areas around the settlements of Dobropillia, Zlahoda, Olenokostiantynivka and towards Huliaipilske, Hirke, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Staroukrainka and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders halted an enemy attempt to advance in the Stepove area.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across all sections of the front.