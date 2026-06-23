Families of Russian Black Sea Fleet servicemen are leaving occupied Crimea, - Navy

The families of servicemen in the Russian Federation’s Black Sea Fleet are leaving the temporarily occupied Crimea and moving to Novorossiysk.

According to Censor.NET, Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, stated this during a telethon.

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Families of military personnel are travelling to Novorossiysk

According to Pletenchuk, it has been two years since the Russian Black Sea Fleet effectively withdrew from occupied Crimea.

"It has been two years since the Black Sea Fleet effectively withdrew from Ukrainian Crimea, and this has, of course, had social consequences. That is why the families of Russian servicemen are now moving to Novorossiysk," he said.

See more: All sporting events in occupied Crimea have been cancelled until autumn, - media. PHOTO

The Crimean Bridge has become the main supply route

A spokesperson for the Navy noted that there are currently traffic jams on the Crimean Bridge in both directions – both for those leaving Crimea and for those entering it.

According to him, following the latest strikes by the Defence Forces on the occupiers’ logistics, the Crimean Bridge has effectively become the main transport artery for Russian troops.

"Over the past few weeks, Ukraine has carried out numerous successful strikes on logistics facilities, particularly in Crimea, and on the bridges linking mainland Ukraine with Ukrainian Crimea; car ferries have also been destroyed," said Pletenchuk.

He added that, at present, the Crimean Bridge remains the main route for the supply of food and other resources to the occupied peninsula.