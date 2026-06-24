EU to disburse EUR 3.2 billion to Ukraine as first aid tranche on June 25, European Commissioner Kos says

The first tranche of EUR 3.2 billion under the European Union’s Ukraine Support Loan program will be disbursed on June 25.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos during the YES Dinner Discussion in Gdansk, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

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First payments and EU support for Ukraine

According to Marta Kos, the payment of the first tranche will be part of the overall EUR 90 billion program. The funds will be directed to support Ukraine amid the war and the country’s recovery.

"Tomorrow, we will disburse the first EUR 3.2 billion from the loan," she said.

The European Commissioner also expressed hope that before the summer recess, the EU would be able to open five more negotiating clusters with Ukraine, in addition to the first one, which was already opened on June 15.

Read more: EU to present new element of security guarantees for Ukraine on 21 April – media

European integration and long-term perspective

Marta Kos emphasized that the EU enlargement process reflects Ukraine’s contribution to Europe’s security.

"No enlargement process can capture what a country is actually already doing for Europe. We have no chapter on courage, no chapter on resilience… Ukraine will become a member of the EU, and we must all work on this," she said.

She also stressed that financial support should help Ukraine use the current window of opportunity.

"We must use these six months in every possible way before Russia adapts… We cannot be safe in Europe if Ukraine does not become a member of the EU," Kos added.

Earlier, the European Commissioner commented on the dispute between Kyiv and Warsaw. According to her, tension in bilateral relations between Ukraine and Poland should not become an obstacle to Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

Read more: Rada prepares to ratify EUR 90 billion agreement with EU, Zhelezniak says