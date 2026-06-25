Putin is still not ready to sit down at negotiating table and has rejected Zelenskyy’s peace proposals, - US State Department
Russian dictator Putin is showing a complete unwillingness to engage in diplomatic dialogue and has rejected the latest peace appeals from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which had previously been backed by Washington.
This was stated by Jeremy Levin, US Under-Secretary of State for Foreign Aid, Humanitarian Affairs and Religious Freedom, as reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.
The Kremlin’s obstruction of the peace process
He stated that the United States has taken on the role of mediator between Ukraine and Russia, as no one else is capable of effectively fulfilling this function. The best outcome for Ukraine would be a lasting and just peace.
"We have seen that Putin is still unwilling to sit down at the negotiating table. You mentioned some of Zelenskyy’s recent proposals, which we welcome, but Putin has rejected them,"the American diplomatemphasised.
A trap for Trump and the White House’s strategy
According to Levin, Putin’s intransigence directly affects the US administration’s domestic policy plans and complicates the implementation of rapid peace plans.
"And so President Trump has put himself in a difficult position, because he is committed to achieving genuine peace for the people of Ukraine, for the region and for Europe as a whole," he added.
He assured that the US would assist Ukraine in mediating negotiations with Russia and is doing everything possible to put it in the strongest possible position.
- It should be recalled that Jeremy Levin had previously stated that, thanks to successful long-range strikes on Russian territory and active pressure from the Defence Forces, Ukraine is currently winning the war, having seized the strategic initiative on the battlefield.
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