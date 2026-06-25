Putin is still not ready to sit down at negotiating table and has rejected Zelenskyy’s peace proposals, - US State Department

Russian dictator Putin is showing a complete unwillingness to engage in diplomatic dialogue and has rejected the latest peace appeals from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which had previously been backed by Washington.

This was stated by Jeremy Levin, US Under-Secretary of State for Foreign Aid, Humanitarian Affairs and Religious Freedom, as reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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The Kremlin’s obstruction of the peace process

He stated that the United States has taken on the role of mediator between Ukraine and Russia, as no one else is capable of effectively fulfilling this function. The best outcome for Ukraine would be a lasting and just peace.

"We have seen that Putin is still unwilling to sit down at the negotiating table. You mentioned some of Zelenskyy’s recent proposals, which we welcome, but Putin has rejected them,"the American diplomatemphasised.

Read more: "Whether peace talks take place depends solely on Putin," - Merz

A trap for Trump and the White House’s strategy

According to Levin, Putin’s intransigence directly affects the US administration’s domestic policy plans and complicates the implementation of rapid peace plans.

"And so President Trump has put himself in a difficult position, because he is committed to achieving genuine peace for the people of Ukraine, for the region and for Europe as a whole," he added.

He assured that the US would assist Ukraine in mediating negotiations with Russia and is doing everything possible to put it in the strongest possible position.

Read more: Kremlin pressures Lukashenko to open new front against Ukraine, - WSJ