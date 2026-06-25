Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih: death toll rises to five as 23-year-old man dies

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih on 23 June has risen to five.

This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

23-year-old man dies

"Another tragic piece of news about the consequences of Tuesday’s enemy missile strike... Despite all the doctors’ efforts, a 23-year-old man died from injuries incompatible with life, including a severe head injury," the statement said.

It is noted that, thus, the number of victims of the criminal strike has risen to five.

Read more: Death toll from missile strike on Kryvyi Rih has risen to four, some of wounded are in critical condition

Background

Earlier, it was reported that the enemy had struck Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles, causing casualties and damaging industrial infrastructure.

On 24 June, it was reported that the death toll from the missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast had risen to four.

Read more: Enemy has launched missile strike on industrial facility in Kryvyi Rih. There is damage