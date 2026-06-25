Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih: death toll rises to five as 23-year-old man dies
The number of people killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih on 23 June has risen to five.
This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, Censor.NET informs.
23-year-old man dies
"Another tragic piece of news about the consequences of Tuesday’s enemy missile strike... Despite all the doctors’ efforts, a 23-year-old man died from injuries incompatible with life, including a severe head injury," the statement said.
It is noted that, thus, the number of victims of the criminal strike has risen to five.
Background
- Earlier, it was reported that the enemy had struck Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles, causing casualties and damaging industrial infrastructure.
- On 24 June, it was reported that the death toll from the missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast had risen to four.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password