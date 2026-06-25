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News Missile attack on Kryvyi Rih
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Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih: death toll rises to five as 23-year-old man dies

Kryvyi Rih after the shelling

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih on 23 June has risen to five.

This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, Censor.NET informs.

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23-year-old man dies

"Another tragic piece of news about the consequences of Tuesday’s enemy missile strike... Despite all the doctors’ efforts, a 23-year-old man died from injuries incompatible with life, including a severe head injury," the statement said.

It is noted that, thus, the number of victims of the criminal strike has risen to five.

Read more: Death toll from missile strike on Kryvyi Rih has risen to four, some of wounded are in critical condition

Background

  • Earlier, it was reported that the enemy had struck Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles, causing casualties and damaging industrial infrastructure.
  • On 24 June, it was reported that the death toll from the missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast had risen to four.

Read more: Enemy has launched missile strike on industrial facility in Kryvyi Rih. There is damage

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Kryvyi Rih (515) shoot out (17710) Dnipropetrovsk region (2399) Kryvorizkyy district (289)
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