Belarus continues construction of military infrastructure along border with Ukraine – Zelenskyy. MAPS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was briefed on the completion of the construction of military infrastructure, roads, and ammunition storage bases along the Ukrainian border in Belarus, which is being carried out under Russia’s direct influence. These facilities are being developed in the context of the tasks of the so-called "special military operation (SMO)."

Zelenskyy reported this after a briefing by the Foreign Intelligence Service, Censor.NET informs.

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Five strategic directions: Belarus is preparing a bridgehead for Russia

The Foreign Intelligence Service reported on the implementation in Belarus, under obvious Russian influence, of measures to prepare for a potential expansion of aggression against Ukraine.

"Along our state border in Belarus, the construction of road infrastructure and bases for storing ammunition and fuel and lubricants is being completed, and they have no purpose other than military. These are the border directions of Kobryn - Kovel, Ivanava - Manevychi, Luninyets - Sarny, Rechytsa - Korosten, and Homyel - Chernihiv. We know that in Russian documents this is described precisely in the context of the tasks of the so-called 'special military operation,'" Zelenskyy said.

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The head of state noted that Ukraine had promptly responded to these threats and conveyed tough diplomatic and security warnings to the Belarusian leadership.

"Belarus has received the necessary signals from Ukraine regarding such activity, as well as all other formats of its collaboration with Russia in the interests of prolonging and scaling up the war. Belarus knows what steps are required on its part for peace. The development of border infrastructure for aggression by Belarus must be stopped. Steps aimed at de-escalation and peace must be taken by the Belarusian side," Zelenskyy added.

Strikes on Crimea and Russia

In addition to the Belarus case, the Foreign Intelligence Service obtained important internal materials on the state of enemy logistics in the occupied territories. The documents indicate an almost daily deepening of the fuel and management crisis in temporarily occupied Crimea.

"The Russian occupation administration quite clearly and unequivocally recognizes the impossibility of solving the problems created by our medium-range sanctions against the occupier, as well as by the implementation of the long-range sanctions plan, primarily against Russian oil refining. A similar situation is unfolding in other Russian regions as well," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Kilometres-long traffic jam in front of Kerch Bridge. SATELLITE IMAGES

Failure of Putin's military policy: panic in Crimea and hardship in Russia

Intelligence intercepted classified sociological reports by Kremlin special services on public sentiment among Russia’s population:

The anxiety level among citizens of the aggressor state has crossed the psychological threshold of 50%, which is higher than during the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s Kursk operation;

66% of Russians openly report a difficult and strained financial situation;

More than 80% of Russian residents believe that a large-scale and deep economic crisis in Russia is absolutely inevitable in the near future.

Read more: Ukraine needs new brigades due to threat from Belarus, - Syrskyi