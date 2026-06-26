Occupiers blocked Kerch Bridge overnight: queue of over 2,000 cars formed

On the night of June 26, Russian occupiers blocked traffic on the Kerch Bridge, resulting in a line of more than 2,000 cars by morning.

This was reported by the Telegram channel of the Road Information Center, according to Censor.NET.

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A line of cars

According to reports, as of 12:00 p.m., there are 250 vehicles waiting in line for a manual inspection on the Taman side. The wait time is about an hour.

There are 1,850 vehicles waiting in line for a manual inspection on the Kerch side. The wait time is about five hours.

Watch more: SSU struck two Russian military vessels and an S-400 system in Kerch. VIDEO&PHOTOS

"Permitted Liquids"

It is also reported that up to 200 liters of "permitted liquids" may be transported in a car.

"This refers to quantities in addition to the fuel in the tank—specifically, gasoline and diesel fuel in cans, as well as water and other liquids," the statement reads.

Watch more: Russians are fleeing occupied Crimea en masse: "There’s never been queue like this in front of bridge before. It’s absolute record". VIDEO