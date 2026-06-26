Occupiers blocked Kerch Bridge overnight: queue of over 2,000 cars formed
On the night of June 26, Russian occupiers blocked traffic on the Kerch Bridge, resulting in a line of more than 2,000 cars by morning.
This was reported by the Telegram channel of the Road Information Center, according to Censor.NET.
A line of cars
According to reports, as of 12:00 p.m., there are 250 vehicles waiting in line for a manual inspection on the Taman side. The wait time is about an hour.
There are 1,850 vehicles waiting in line for a manual inspection on the Kerch side. The wait time is about five hours.
"Permitted Liquids"
It is also reported that up to 200 liters of "permitted liquids" may be transported in a car.
"This refers to quantities in addition to the fuel in the tank—specifically, gasoline and diesel fuel in cans, as well as water and other liquids," the statement reads.
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