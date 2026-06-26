Tsahkna on Ukraine’s long-range strikes: Now is the time to show strategic patience and increase pressure on Russia

Estonia has called on its European allies to show greater "strategic patience" and increase pressure on Russia amid Ukraine’s intensified long-range strikes on Russian territory.

This was stated by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Censor.NET reports, citing Bloomberg.

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Time to show strategic patience

Tsahkna said that a critical point is "approaching", given the scale of Russia’s manpower losses, but he could not assess when the war would end.

"Now is the time to show strategic patience, increase pressure on Russia and be prepared for any reactions on its part. This could become the starting point for ending the war," the minister stressed.

Read more: Russia has not abandoned its goals in war against Ukraine, - Tsakhkna

Tsahkna sees greater unity in Europe than he had expected, even as Russia is trying to sow discord and downplay Europe’s role at the negotiating table as a mediator rather than Ukraine’s ally.

"Europe and Ukraine are on the same side. More pressure, more support for Ukraine from Europe — and perhaps then the moment will come when Putin is ready for negotiations, but so far this is not the case," he added.

Read more: Now is not time for negotiations with Russia; it is in precarious position, and we need to keep up pressure, - Tsahkna

Sanctions against the "shadow fleet"

It is noted that additional pressure will come from the European Union’s next package of sanctions against Russia, which is expected to be adopted soon and aims to further restrict Russia’s oil and gas revenues, as well as the so-called "shadow fleet".

"Sanctions are working, but we have not yet achieved the goal. It is very important for the United States to join this process, but Europe must take greater initiative. In fact, this is what we are doing," Tsahkna noted.

Read more: Europe must take more responsibility for peace in Ukraine – Tsahkna