Now is not time for negotiations with Russia; it is in precarious position, and we need to keep up pressure, - Tsahkna

Europe should not enter into direct negotiations with Russia while Ukraine has gained the upper hand in the war.

This was stated by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, according to Censor.NET, citing Bloomberg.

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It's time to put pressure on Russia

He stated that Moscow has stepped up its efforts to establish contacts with European countries amid the decline of its economy and the inability of its armed forces to make any headway in the fifth year of the full-scale invasion.

According to the minister, the response should be to tighten sanctions, not to help Moscow find a way out of the crisis.

"Now is not the time for talks or negotiations. Now is the time to put pressure on Russia," Tsahkna said in an interview on the sidelines of the Lennart Meri Conference in Tallinn on Saturday.

Russia is growing weaker

His warning came as U.S.-led efforts to find a resolution in Ukraine had largely reached an impasse, and Washington’s attention was focused on the war in Iran.

Europe has largely remained on the sidelines of diplomatic efforts, even though it is increasingly shouldering the bulk of the costs of supporting Kyiv. Although the situation could potentially provide an opportunity for the continent to take the lead, Tsahkna called such thinking "very dangerous."

"We don't view this idea very favorably—that everyone is rushing to Moscow and proposing to start negotiations because Russia is growing weaker. Now is not the time," he assured.

Read more: Special tribunal for crime of aggression by Russian Federation must be established immediately, - Tsakhkna

The tone has changed

Tsahkna emphasized that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is running out of options, and that the numerous rounds of Western economic sanctions are having an effect.

The Russian invasion has made little headway, while inflicting heavy losses on Moscow’s forces, and Ukraine is delivering significant blows to Russian oil production and shipping facilities, including strikes that reach deep into the country’s territory.

The Estonian minister also pointed to growing frustration within Russia over mobile internet outages and economic hardships, as well as the scaled-back military parade in Moscow on Victory Day, May 9, as potential signs of vulnerability.

"The tone has changed. Everyone understands that now is the time to put pressure on Russia. In a broader context, we can see that Russia is currently in a precarious position," the minister emphasized.

What happened before?