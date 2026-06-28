Our soldiers struck oil refineries in Krasnodar and Yaroslavl regions of Russian Federation overnight, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

On the night of 28 June, Ukrainian sanctions targeting long-haul lorries affected two oil refineries in Russia – in the Krasnodar and Yaroslavl regions.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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Two oil refineries hit

Zelenskyy noted that our soldiers had got off to a very good start on Ukraine’s Constitution Day. Last night, our long-range strikes hit two oil refineries in Russia.

"The ‘Slavyansk’ oil refinery in the Krasnodar region has been hit – that’s about 300 kilometres from the front line. We have also struck an oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region, which is approximately 700 kilometres from our border," the president said.

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Ukraine will continue to respond to Russia’s terror

Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine is continuing operations that undermine Russia’s ability to wage this war.

"Every long-range sanction we impose reduces the resources fuelling the Russian war machine and is another step towards peace. We will continue to respond to Russian terror. Thank you to our soldiers for these results! I am grateful to everyone who is helping us. Everyone who defends Ukraine also upholds the strength of the Constitution," he added.

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