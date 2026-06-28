Russian forces launched drone attack on business in Poltava district: there were no casualties
Today, 28 June 2026, during the day, the enemy used a UAV to attack one of the businesses in the Poltava district.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
What is known about the consequences of the attack?
According to the Regional Military Administration, no reports of injuries have been received by the emergency services so far. Further details are being confirmed.
What led up to it?
It was previously reported that the enemy struck Zaporizhzhia: one person has been killed, 11 have been wounded, and a 5-year-old boy is in a serious condition.
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