Stefanchuk awarded Kuchma Levko Lukianenko Medal

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, presented a state honour to the second President of Ukraine, Leonid Kuchma.

According to Censor.NET, the awards ceremony took place during a session of the Verkhovna Rada to mark the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Ukraine.

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Award for service to the state

This distinction is an honorary award conferred by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. It is awarded to citizens in recognition of their dedicated service, their contribution to strengthening statehood and sovereignty, their defence of national interests, and their contribution to the development of civil society.

During his speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Leonid Kuchma recalled the events of 1996, when the Constitution of Ukraine was adopted.

"In my long life, this is not the first time I have spoken under this dome on the subject of the Constitution of Ukraine. In June 1996, when the Verkhovna Rada adopted our country’s first Basic Law, it was a demonstration of unity amongst our political leaders. Political forces that were diverse, and in some respects completely opposed, managed to reach an understanding. That is how the Constitution came into being," he said.

On Sunday, 28 June, Ukraine celebrates Constitution Day — one of the country’s main public holidays, dedicated to the country’s Constitution. On this occasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended his congratulations to the Ukrainian people.

It was previously reported that Kuchma declined the Polish Order of the White Eagle.

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