249 clashes on front line over past 24 hours: fiercest fighting is ongoing in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors, – General Staff. MAP

In total, over the past 24 hours, on 28 June 2026, 249 combat engagements were recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike, firing eight missiles, and carried out 80 air strikes, dropping 235 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 8,682 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,070 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 53 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck five areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, two artillery systems and four enemy command posts.

The General Staff notes that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,230 personnel. Three tanks, one armoured fighting vehicle, 49 artillery systems, 10 ground-based robotic systems, 7 missiles, 1,724 unmanned aerial vehicles, 477 enemy vehicles and six units of specialist equipment were also neutralised.

Situation in the North

It is reported that over the past 24 hours, three clashes with the enemy took place in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors; the aggressor carried out 86 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including six using multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Initiative in war is no longer on Russia’s side, - Sikorski

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units eight times in the Starytsia area and towards the settlements of Izbytske, Karaichne and Vilcha.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched six attacks towards the settlements of Podoly and Novoplatonivka.

Read more: Enemy tried to break through our defenses in Vovchansk, - JFO

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted to breach our defences 21 times, attacking in the areas around the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Novoselivka, Zarichne, Yampil and towards the settlements of Stavky, Drobysheve and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched 28 assaults near Zakitne, Kalenyky, Riznykivka and towards the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kryva Luka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, no enemy assaults were recorded.

It is also noted that in the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 15 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Rusyn Yar, Illinivka, Pleshchiivka and in the direction of Mykolaipillia.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 33 enemy assaults in the areas around the settlements of Shakove, Dorozhne, Novooleksandrivka, Vasylivka, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filiia and towards the settlements of Vilne, Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Biliakivka, Kucheriv Yar, Serhiivka, Shevchenko and Muravka," the statement reads.

Read more: AFU are eliminating more occupiers than Russia recruits, but turning point is still ahead – Syrskyi

Situation in the South

According to the General Staff, on the Oleksandrivka sector, our defenders repelled six enemy attacks in the areas around the settlements of Vorone, Ternove, Kalynivske and towards the settlements of Verbove and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers carried out 30 attacks near Dobropillia and Zaliznychne, and towards the settlements of Vozdvizhivka, Hirke, Novoselivka, Tsvitkove and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi sectors, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across all sections of the front.