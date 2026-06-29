Heat wave is straining Ukraine’s power grid: you should charge your power banks, - Yasno

Serhii Kovalenko, CEO of Yasno, warned of increased strain on the power grid due to the abnormal heat and advised people to have power banks and gadgets ready.

According to Censor.NET, he posted this on his Facebook page.

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"Europe, and with it Ukraine, has entered a period of extreme heat.

For the energy sector, this means one thing: a sharp increase in consumption. In Kyiv, every additional +3°C currently adds about 100 MW of load to the system," the statement reads.

Kovalenko noted that this isn’t just about home air conditioners. Large air-conditioning systems in offices, stores, shopping centers, and industrial facilities are creating a very significant additional load. Furthermore, the heat is also a serious test for equipment that has been operating under wartime conditions for over four years and has survived numerous attacks.

"After the winter shelling, energy workers managed to stabilize the system and restore a significant portion of the damaged equipment to operation. But right now, we’re in the midst of the peak season for repairs and restoration. Part of the infrastructure is undergoing repairs, while another part is operating literally at the limits of its capacity," said the CEO of Yasno.

That is why, in the coming days, the power grid will be operating under extreme strain.

"I hope we’ll be able to get through this period without significant restrictions. But, as always during wartime, we need to be prepared for various scenarios.

A power bank, charged gadgets, and paying a little attention to announcements from the power companies will definitely come in handy," added Kovalenko.

What preceded it?

A heat wave is spreading across Europe. Poland has recorded record-breaking heat, marking the highest temperatures in over 100 years of observations.

The situation is also difficult in France. According to the national public health agency, there were approximately 1,000 more deaths than usual during the period of abnormal heat in the country.

A severe heat wave has also hit Ukraine. Kyiv has imposed restrictions on freight traffic. Doctors advise people to drink more water and spend less time in the sun.

Read more: In summer, long power outages are possible due to heat and shelling of energy sector, - Ukrenergo