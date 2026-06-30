Air quality deteriorates in Kyiv and Kyiv region – SES

A temporary deterioration in air quality has been recorded in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. According to preliminary forecasts, the situation may improve as early as 1 July as the wind direction changes.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service (SES), the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center and the Kyiv City State Administration.

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Fires and heat caused the deterioration

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, satellite monitoring data showed that on 27–29 June, smoke plumes spread southward from fire sites, which led to a deterioration in air quality in Kyiv region.

Forecasters said a northerly wind of 5–10 m/s is expected in Kyiv region on 30 June. With this wind direction, combustion products may continue to periodically spread toward Kyiv and some districts of the region.

At the same time, the State Emergency Service stressed that the radiation background remains within normal limits. According to the Central Geophysical Observatory, the radiation situation in Kyiv and Kyiv region corresponds to natural levels, while atmospheric aerosol samples collected on 26–29 June showed no exceedance of permissible radionuclide concentrations.

Read more: Power outages disrupt air quality monitoring in Kyiv

Kyiv records increased ozone and dust levels

The Kyiv City State Administration reported that as of 12:00 on 30 June, a temporary deterioration in air quality was observed in the capital. The monitoring system recorded increased concentrations of ground-level ozone and suspended particulate matter (dust).

The increased ozone level is linked to abnormally hot weather, which contributes to its formation in the ground-level layer of the atmosphere.

In addition, a northwestern wind is bringing air masses to Kyiv from areas of the Kyiv region where forest fires are ongoing, including from the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone.

Reserve explains causes of fires

The Chornobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve said the main causes of the fires are the consequences of Russia’s armed aggression, including the downing of enemy drones and the detonation of mines and other munitions.

Due to prolonged heat, lack of precipitation, and a high fire hazard level, the fire may spread quickly. The reserve administration is taking measures to localize and extinguish fire sites.

Read more: After night shelling in Kalush, formaldehyde levels in air are elevated: residents urged to take precautions

Recommendations issued for Ukrainians

Experts remind that during fires, combustion products and fine particles enter the air and may have a negative impact on health, especially for people with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, children, older people and pregnant women.

Until air quality improves, people are advised to:

close windows;

limit prolonged time outdoors;

maintain fluid balance and drink enough water;

if an air purifier is available, turn it on at maximum capacity.

According to preliminary forecasts by meteorologists, on 1 July the wind speed will decrease and its direction will change, which should reduce the likelihood of combustion products being carried toward Kyiv.

Read more: Temporary air quality deterioration observed in Kyiv - KCSA