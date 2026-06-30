Hungary will grant asylum to those who come to avoid conscription, - Magyar

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that he does not support the European Commission’s proposal that Ukrainian men of draft age should not be granted temporary protection.

According to Censor.NET, citing the European Parliament, he made this statement during a parliamentary debate.

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Details

László Toroczkai, chairman of the Mi Hazánk party, asked Magyar for his opinion on the European Commission’s proposal that, in the future, temporary protection should not be granted to those who have not received permission from the Ukrainian authorities to leave Ukraine due to their military obligations.

Toroczkai believes that the Hungarian government should express its position on this matter, as there is a large Hungarian community in Transcarpathia that would be affected by this.

Mágyar recalled that Hungarian Interior Minister Gábor Posfai had stated that they do not support the European Commission’s proposal.

The stricter requirements will take effect in March 2027, but regardless of the decision, according to the Hungarian prime minister, this will not prevent Hungary from providing asylum to "those who come to our country to avoid conscription."

Read more: Germany supports excluding Ukrainian men of draft age from EU protection

What preceded it?

It was previously reported that the European Commission is proposing to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians, but not to grant it to men of draft age.

Read more: EU may begin denying protection to Ukrainians subject to military conscription in few weeks, - media