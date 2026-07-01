Poland discusses drone technology transfer with Ukraine within SAFE

Drone Industry

Poland is continuing negotiations with Ukraine on acquiring modern drone technologies under the European SAFE mechanism.

Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarniecka, Poland’s newly appointed Deputy Minister of National Defense, made this statement at a press conference following a meeting of the Polish government, according to Censor.NET, citing Wnp.pl.

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Negotiations on Drones and Poland's Position

At the same time, Poland’s Deputy Minister of National Defense stated that Warsaw had not transferred the remaining MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. According to her, the reason was that Ukraine had refused to provide drone technology in exchange.

"This does not mean that we are not negotiating with Ukraine regarding the transfer of drone technology, and this is within the framework of the SAFE mechanism. I would like to emphasize once again that, within the framework of SAFE, we are not transferring any funds to Ukraine. What we are talking about is obtaining the most advanced technologies in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles," Sobkowiak-Czarniecka emphasized.

Read more: Polish law enforcement officers have detained two Ukrainians who were transporting illegal migrants

What is known about the SAFE program and the terms of cooperation

The SAFE program calls for large-scale defense investments. An agreement worth 180 billion zlotys was signed in Warsaw on May 8.

This mechanism allows EU countries to increase their defense spending through joint procurement. Ukraine, EU candidate countries, and EU partners can participate in it.

SAFE also provides an opportunity to enter into mutually beneficial agreements for the defense industry's participation in joint projects.