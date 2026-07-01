Ukraine to fund development of humanoid robots to help Armed Forces of Ukraine on front line – Fedorov

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence, together with the Brave1 defence cluster, has announced the launch of a special grant competition aimed at developing domestic (humanoid) robots for frontline needs.

This was reported by Ukraine's Minister of Defence Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

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Robotisation of the first line as a way to save lives

Fedorov, the head of the defence ministry, stressed that amid the total saturation of the modern battlefield with reconnaissance and strike drones, ground robotisation should become the next key step in holding positions.

"We need to think about how to use robotic technologies as much as possible on the first line, how to fight for the life of every serviceman on the battlefield. How to make technologies fight technologies faster. Because today our military are doing simply incredible work with such saturation of drones. Our task is to find solutions that will allow us to help hold the first line as much as possible through technology," Fedorov said.

Read more: Ukraine receives 10 ALTO NG aircraft to train military pilots – Defence Ministry

Global trend in service of Armed Forces

Andrii Hrytseniuk, head of the state defence technology cluster Brave1, noted that this step is strategically important, as the global market for humanoid systems is currently experiencing a rapid boom, and Ukraine has no right to stand aside from global progress.

"We see how rapidly the field of humanoid robots is developing around the world — in China, in the United States. We see that such robots have value in strengthening the capabilities of our army. That is why we are moving in this direction. Of course, at first these will be simpler robots, then they will become increasingly complex. But for us, unlike the civilian humanoid robot industry, the main thing is to create precisely those products that will help our military," he said.

Read more: US start-up has begun testing humanoid robots on front line in Ukraine, - CNBC. PHOTOS