Russia recruits Ukrainians in occupied territories through new MAX messenger – National Resistance Center

Residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine have begun receiving mass messages in the Russian MAX messenger calling on them to join unmanned systems units of the Russian army.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Resistance Center.

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The National Resistance Center notes that such messaging is part of a large-scale campaign to recruit the population in the temporarily occupied territories.

It is primarily aimed at young people and those who, due to the difficult economic situation, are looking for work. Potential recruits are promised high salaries, social guarantees, and service in unmanned systems units, which is presented as prestigious and relatively safe.

The National Resistance Center emphasizes that behind the attractive promises lies the Russian army’s need to compensate for significant personnel losses.

Due to a shortage of troops, the occupiers are actively luring people with stories about service involving drones and work allegedly in the rear.

At the same time, after signing a contract, those recruited may be sent not to unmanned systems units, but to ordinary infantry or assault units.

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