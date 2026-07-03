Blackout occurs again at Zaporizhzhia NPP: plant switches to diesel generators

A blackout occurred at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. The plant switched to diesel generators.

This was reported by Energoatom on the evening of July 3, Censor.NET informs.

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Plant blackout

"At 4:46 p.m., the Ferrosplavna overhead power line, which connected the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to the United Energy System of Ukraine, was disconnected," the statement said.

As a result of the loss of external power supply, Zaporizhzhia NPP switched to diesel generators to power its own needs.

"Every case of loss of external power supply poses a threat to nuclear and radiation safety. Reliable power supply is critically necessary for the safe operation of a nuclear power plant and for the systems that ensure the cooling of nuclear fuel," Energoatom emphasized.

Read more: Energy infrastructure is being restored for ZNPP, - IAEA

Threat to nuclear safety

In addition, the company added that due to the Russian occupation of the plant, the situation at ZNPP remains extremely dangerous.

"The only way to guarantee the safe operation of Zaporizhzhia NPP is its prompt return to full control of Ukraine and its only legitimate operator — JSC NNEGC Energoatom, which is capable of ensuring the plant’s safe and stable operation in accordance with international nuclear safety standards," the statement said.

Read more: Grossi has spoken of unstable situation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant following further incidents