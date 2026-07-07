Russia attacked Ukraine with 123 drones: air defense forces shot down 108 targets, - Air Force

On the night of July 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with 123 strike drones of various types. Air defense forces destroyed or neutralized 108 targets, with hits recorded at 10 locations.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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It is reported that the enemy launched Shahed-type attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and "Parodiya"-type decoy drones from the following directions:

Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo, Millerovo – the Russian Federation;

Donetsk – TOT;

Chauda – TOT of the AR of Crimea.

How did the air defense system perform?

The air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense forces shot down or suppressed 108 enemy UAVs — including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types—in the north, south, center, and east of the country.

Twelve attack UAVs were recorded striking 10 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 5 locations.

Watch more: Fighter pilots destroy base of Russian UAV operators with direct hit by aerial bomb. VIDEO