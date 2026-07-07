Russian drone struck railway infrastructure facility in Poltava: one person was injured

Russian troops attacked a community in Poltava with a strike drone. The drone struck one of the buildings belonging to a railway infrastructure company, injuring one person.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Kateryna Yamshchykova, secretary of the Poltava City Council.

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According to preliminary reports, one person sought medical attention following the attack. That person is currently receiving the necessary care.

Following the strike, employees of the civil and social protection departments inspected the surrounding civilian infrastructure. The inspection found no damage.

Additionally, according to Kateryna Yamshykova, the city authorities have not received any reports from residents regarding property damage.

Read more: Russia has attacked businesses and energy facility in the Poltava region: some consumers have been left without power