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Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of July 7 – Air Force (updated)
On the evening of July 7, the movement of Russian attack UAVs was recorded in Ukrainian airspace.
This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
Movement of enemy drones
At 8:57 p.m. — Kryvyi Rih: UAV heading toward the city.
At 8:59 p.m. — Zaporizhzhia: UAV on the outskirts of the city.
Updated information
At 9:12 p.m. — KABs heading toward northern Kharkiv region.
At 9:19 p.m. — KABs heading toward Donetsk region.
At 10:02 p.m. — KABs heading toward Kherson region.
Stay in safe places during the air raid alert!
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