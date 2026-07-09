Russia struck Ukraine with two "Iskander-M" missiles and 94 UAVs: Air defense forces neutralized 72 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of July 9, Russian invaders launched two ballistic missiles and 94 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The occupiers launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea.

A total of 94 Shahed UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and "Parodiya" decoy drones were launched from the following directions: Bryansk, Millerovo, and Orel in the Russian Federation; Hvardiiske in the TOT of the AR of Crimea; and Donetsk in the TOT.

Watch more: Ukraine has unveiled world’s first air defence system featuring autonomous drone and 3D LARAG system, which operates 100 per cent without pilot. VIDEO

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 08:30, air defenses shot down or neutralized 72 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.

Two ballistic missiles and 19 attack UAVs were recorded striking 13 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 4 locations.

The enemy’s attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Read more: Concrete decisions have already been made to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and anti-ballistic capabilities – Sybiha