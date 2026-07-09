Russia struck Ukraine with two "Iskander-M" missiles and 94 UAVs: Air defense forces neutralized 72 targets. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of July 9, Russian invaders launched two ballistic missiles and 94 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The occupiers launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea.
A total of 94 Shahed UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and "Parodiya" decoy drones were launched from the following directions: Bryansk, Millerovo, and Orel in the Russian Federation; Hvardiiske in the TOT of the AR of Crimea; and Donetsk in the TOT.
How did the air defense system perform?
As of 08:30, air defenses shot down or neutralized 72 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.
Two ballistic missiles and 19 attack UAVs were recorded striking 13 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 4 locations.
The enemy’s attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password