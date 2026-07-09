It will take years to start producing Patriot missiles in Ukraine, this will not be quick solution, - Bloomberg

U.S. President Donald Trump’s initiative to establish production of interceptor missiles for Patriot systems in Ukraine will not be able to quickly strengthen Ukraine’s air defense capabilities, as implementing such a project will take years.

This is reported by Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

It is noted that the production of missiles for the Patriot systems—especially on a large scale—will be an extremely difficult task.

"Just how difficult depends on what type of missile a new production line would produce. The PAC-3 variant, which can shoot down ballistic missiles and costs about $5 million each, is one of the most advanced air defense weapons in the world, and is now built in only two places: the US and Japan.

Read more: Ukraine has virtually run out of interceptor missiles for the ’Patriot’ system, according to the WSJ

Becca Wasser, head of defense at Bloomberg Economics, explained that it takes years to manufacture Patriot missiles, so Ukraine will not be able to begin producing them in time for when they are needed most.

"Plus Ukraine’s ability to swiftly produce drones and missiles may not apply to Patriot production, given strict US technology controls," she noted.

The supply chains for current production are already operating at full capacity, and launching a new production line will require specialized equipment and staff training, which will also delay the project’s implementation.

Read more: Critical Patriot missiles are arriving in Ukraine, - Rutte

What preceded it?

As a reminder, on July 8, President Trump said that the United States might grant Ukraine the right to independently manufacture missiles for the Patriot systems.

According to the WSJ, Ukraine has virtually run out of interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense systems, which are capable of shooting down ballistic missiles.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Fedorov announced that efforts are underway to directly contract the purchase of PAC-3 missiles, something that has not been done before.

Read more: Little birdie told me we’ll give Ukraine right to make Patriots on its own, Trump says. VIDEO