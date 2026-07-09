"Servant of People" Tyshchenko posts UAH 10 million bail in $1 million extortion case

Servant of the People MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who is suspected of extorting $1 million, has posted UAH 10 million in bail.

This was reported to Suspilne by the lawmaker's lawyer, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"According to the information available to me, the bail has been posted. As far as I know, this is money directly from Mr. Mykola, as well as from a third party. I have no information about who this person is," the defense lawyer said.

The lawyer also said that no decision had yet been made on whether to appeal the preventive measure.

Read more: NABU announced that MP Tyshchenko was under suspicion of "resolving issue" with call centres for $1 million

Background

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) served incumbent Ukrainian MP Mykola Tyshchenko with a notice of suspicion of extorting an unlawful benefit.

On July 3, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on MP Mykola Tyshchenko in the case involving the extortion of $1 million in unlawful benefit, money laundering, and the submission of false information in a declaration.

Another case involving Tyshchenko

On 20 June 2024, in the city of Dnipro, a group of unknown assailants attacked Dmytro Pavlov (Son), a former member of the Kraken special forces unit, whilst he was out walking with his child. Footage shows that the security detail of MP Mykola Tyshchenko, with whom Pavlov had argued, was allegedly involved in the incident.

The controversial video from Dnipro, in which MP Mykola Tyshchenko’s security detail attacked the former soldier and unlawfully detained him, also featured the MP’s assistant, Evelina Andriievska.

On the morning of 25 June, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported that MP Mykola Tyshchenko had been served with a notice of suspicion in connection with the events in Dnipro on 20 June. The agency stated that the MP had been served with a notice of suspicion on the grounds of the unlawful deprivation of the victim’s liberty (Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court imposed a preventive measure on Tyshchenko – round-the-clock house arrest with the wearing of an electronic monitoring device.

Subsequently, the MP’s pre-trial measure was changed to a personal undertaking.

Read more: HACC has imposed pre-trial measure on "Servant of People" MP Tyshchenko: bail of 10 million hryvnias