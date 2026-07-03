HACC has imposed pre-trial measure on "Servant of People" MP Tyshchenko: bail of 10 million hryvnias

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a preventive measure on MP Mykola Tyshchenko in a case involving the extortion of $1 million in unlawful benefits, money laundering and the inclusion of false information in his declaration

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The court has imposed a bail of 10 million hryvnias.

He must pay the bail no later than five days after the precautionary measure was imposed.

Procedural obligations

Tyshchenko must appear whenever summoned by the investigator, the prosecutor or the court. He must not leave Kyiv, must surrender his passport and must wear an electronic tag.

He must refrain from communicating with witnesses in the proceedings.

These obligations are valid for two months.

Read more: "Servant of People" MP Tyshchenko faces pre-trial measure in case involving extortion of $1 million. Live updates

Charges against Tyshchenko

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have announced that Mykola Tyshchenko, a sitting Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, is suspected of soliciting an unlawful benefit.

Another case involving Tyshchenko

On 20 June 2024, in the city of Dnipro, a group of unknown assailants attacked Dmytro Pavlov (Son), a former member of the Kraken special forces unit, whilst he was out walking with his child. Footage shows that the security detail of MP Mykola Tyshchenko, with whom Pavlov had argued, was allegedly involved in the incident.

The controversial video from Dnipro, in which MP Mykola Tyshchenko’s security detail attacked the former soldier and unlawfully detained him, also featured the MP’s assistant, Evelina Andriievska.

On the morning of 25 June, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported that MP Mykola Tyshchenko had been served with a notice of suspicion in connection with the events in Dnipro on 20 June. The agency stated that the MP had been served with a notice of suspicion on the grounds of the unlawful deprivation of the victim’s liberty (Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court imposed a preventive measure on Tyshchenko – round-the-clock house arrest with the wearing of an electronic monitoring device.

Subsequently, the MP’s pre-trial measure was changed to a personal undertaking.

Read more: Tyshchenko will be brought to next court hearing by force, - Office of Prosecutor General