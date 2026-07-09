Slovenia to allocate $50 million to Ukraine under PURL and fund construction of three shelters

Slovenia has announced an additional $50 million for Ukraine under the PURL program and will join the financing of the construction of three civil protection facilities.

As Censor.NET reports, Tone Kajzer, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia, announced the allocation of an additional $50 million to Ukraine under the PURL program.

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"At the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, I once again reaffirmed Slovenia's unwavering support for Ukraine. Slovenia will allocate an additional $50 million to the PURL initiative and will also participate in financing the construction of three civil protection facilities," Kajzer wrote.

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Kajzer noted that "Ukraine is fighting for its freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Our task is to stand by its side and provide predictable, long-term and sustainable support."

Kajzer also reported that on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, he "emphasized the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and effective multilateral cooperation: the answer to increasingly complex geopolitical challenges cannot be another war. We need dialogue, we must listen to all sides and seek common solutions based on the principles of the UN Charter."

Read more: U.S. ready to supply weapons to Ukraine with European funding, - Pentagon

Sybiha reacts to Slovenia's support

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha expressed gratitude to Slovenia "for its unwavering support and solidarity" with Ukraine.

"We highly value Slovenia's decision to allocate an additional $50 million to the PURL initiative and to participate in financing the construction of three civil protection shelters," he wrote on X.

According to Sybiha, such concrete assistance strengthens Ukraine's resilience and demonstrates a long-term commitment to supporting our people.

Read more: Partners have decided on new contributions to PURL program, they will arrive in June – Zelenskyy