Russian forces launched missile strike on Odesa: two dead, a man injured

On the morning of 11 July 2026, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Odesa.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There are casualties

According to the Regional State Administration, preliminary reports indicate that, sadly, two people have been killed as a result of the missile strike on Odesa. One other person has been injured: a 24-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds.

Where did the enemy strike?

It is reported that a civilian infrastructure facility was hit.

Read: Russian attack on Odesa: death toll rises to four, six people injured

All relevant services are working at the scene. The injured man is receiving the necessary medical care. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the enemy strike are ongoing.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that overnight, Russia launched a massive attack on the south of the Odesa region: a health centre and residential buildings were damaged.

See also: Russians strike Odesa’s infrastructure: two dead and two injured