Enemy attacked with 13 missiles and 115 UAVs, 7 missiles and 95 drones were shot down, - Air Force

On the night of July 12, 2026, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 9 guided air-to-ground missiles Kh-59/69 and 4 Kh-31 anti-radar missiles from the south, as well as 115 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and "Parody"-type decoy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense forces shot down or intercepted 7 Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles and 95 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, center, and east of the country.

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Consequences

Two Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles and 19 attack UAVs were recorded striking 12 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 12 locations.

In addition, the Kh-31 anti-radar missiles did not hit their targets; further details are being confirmed.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.

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