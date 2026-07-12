US Senator Lindsey Graham has died
US Senator Lindsey Graham died yesterday evening following a sudden illness.
This was announced by the senator’s office, according to Censor.NET.
Initial details
"On the evening of Saturday, 11 July, US Senator Lindsey Graham died following a brief and sudden illness," the statement said.
"Senator Graham’s family appreciates your prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period," Graham’s office added.
What led up to this?
- On 10 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Senator Graham in Kyiv. This marks the senator’s tenth visit to Ukraine.
- During his visit to Ukraine, US Senator Graham visited the SkyFall drone production facility.
- He also emphasised that Ukraine should receive Tomahawk missiles to strike drone production facilities in Russia.
- The senator also noted that he supports the bipartisan package of sanctions against Russia, which is "stuck" in Congress. However, Graham was convinced that US President Donald Trump would eventually sign it.
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