Zelenskyy on death of Lindsey Graham: America and world have lost decisive leader
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is deeply saddened by the news of the death of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.
He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
He emphasized that Lindsay was a true defender of freedom and the values that make our world a safer place.
"He has visited Ukraine ten times during the years of Russia's full-scale invasion and was here, alongside our people, when it was needed most. We were in constant communication, which I will miss. Just in the last week alone, we met twice.
While actively promoting bipartisan and bicameral support for Ukraine, he has been working in recent weeks on important initiatives that could help bring peace closer, in particular on strengthening sanctions against Russia. We will always be especially grateful for the words of respect for our people and for the courage of Ukraine’s defenders. "America and the world have lost a resolute leader," Zelenskyy added.
What led up to it
As a reminder, on the evening of July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham died after a sudden illness.
- On July 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Senator Graham in Kyiv. This marks the senator’s tenth visit to Ukraine.
- During his visit to Ukraine, U.S. Senator Graham visited the SkyFall drone manufacturing facility.
- He also emphasized that Ukraine should receive Tomahawk missiles to strike drone production facilities in Russia.
- The senator also noted that he supports the bipartisan sanctions package against Russia, which is "stuck" in Congress. However, Graham was convinced that U.S. President Donald Trump would eventually sign it.
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