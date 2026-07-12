Zelenskyy on death of Lindsey Graham: America and world have lost decisive leader

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is deeply saddened by the news of the death of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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He emphasized that Lindsay was a true defender of freedom and the values that make our world a safer place.

"He has visited Ukraine ten times during the years of Russia's full-scale invasion and was here, alongside our people, when it was needed most. We were in constant communication, which I will miss. Just in the last week alone, we met twice.

While actively promoting bipartisan and bicameral support for Ukraine, he has been working in recent weeks on important initiatives that could help bring peace closer, in particular on strengthening sanctions against Russia. We will always be especially grateful for the words of respect for our people and for the courage of Ukraine’s defenders. "America and the world have lost a resolute leader," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Trump sees Ukraine as one of winners – Senator Graham

What led up to it

As a reminder, on the evening of July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham died after a sudden illness.