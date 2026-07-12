Zelenskyy met with Terekhov: Kharkiv’s experience in supporting people could be replicated in other cities and communities
On Sunday, 12 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov.
The head of state spoke about this on social media, according to Censor.NET.
What did they talk about?
The President noted that the challenges facing the city are very serious, as Kharkiv is under daily Russian terrorist attacks.
"It is important that, at the same time, the people of Kharkiv are receiving the necessary assistance and that the city’s services are responding very promptly. We discussed how cooperation between central, regional and local authorities is organised, the key needs of our communities and the prospects for implementing the decisions currently being prepared," said the Head of State.
Zelenskyy emphasised that the resilience plans must be implemented as soon as possible.
"Kharkiv’s experience in supporting people can be replicated in our other cities and communities," the head of state concluded.
What led up to it?
- As noted, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko will step down due to a change in Ukraine’s political strategy.
- According to Zhelezniak, Svyrydenko is likely to be appointed ambassador to the US, whilst four candidates are being considered for the post of prime minister.
- Vasylenko-Smahliuk reports that on 14 July, "Servant of the People" will discuss personnel matters. The candidates for Prime Minister are Koretsky, Shmyhal, and Fedorov.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password