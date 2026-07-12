Zelenskyy met with Terekhov: Kharkiv’s experience in supporting people could be replicated in other cities and communities

On Sunday, 12 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov.

The head of state spoke about this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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What did they talk about?

The President noted that the challenges facing the city are very serious, as Kharkiv is under daily Russian terrorist attacks.

"It is important that, at the same time, the people of Kharkiv are receiving the necessary assistance and that the city’s services are responding very promptly. We discussed how cooperation between central, regional and local authorities is organised, the key needs of our communities and the prospects for implementing the decisions currently being prepared," said the Head of State.

Zelenskyy emphasised that the resilience plans must be implemented as soon as possible.

"Kharkiv’s experience in supporting people can be replicated in our other cities and communities," the head of state concluded.

See more: Zelenskyy met with Shmyhal: They identified the areas to focus on in coming months. PHOTOS

What led up to it?