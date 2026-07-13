Rada has received letter of resignation from Prime Minister Svyrydenko, - Stefanchuk
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received a letter of resignation from Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.
This was announced by Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, according to Censor.NET.
"I am grateful to Yuliia Anatoliivna for her work at the helm of the Government during an extremely difficult time for the country, for her contribution to strengthening the economy, supporting the people and advancing our country on its path towards the European Union. I wish her every success in her future endeavours," wrote Stefanchuk.
What led up to it?
- As noted, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko will step down due to a change in Ukraine’s political strategy.
- According to Zhelezniak, Svyrydenko is likely to be appointed ambassador to the US, whilst four candidates are being considered for the post of prime minister.
- Vasylenko-Smahliuk reports that on 14 July, "Servant of the People" will discuss personnel matters. The candidates for Prime Minister are Koretskyi, Shmyhal and Fedorov.
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