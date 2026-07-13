Rada has received letter of resignation from Prime Minister Svyrydenko, - Stefanchuk

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received a letter of resignation from Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

This was announced by Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"I am grateful to Yuliia Anatoliivna for her work at the helm of the Government during an extremely difficult time for the country, for her contribution to strengthening the economy, supporting the people and advancing our country on its path towards the European Union. I wish her every success in her future endeavours," wrote Stefanchuk.

Read more: Svyrydenko is likely to be appointed ambassador to US, whilst four candidates are being considered for post of prime minister, - Zhelezniak

What led up to it?