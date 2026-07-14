European Union has opened sixth cluster in Ukraine’s accession negotiations

The European Union has officially opened the sixth cluster (external relations) in the negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the bloc.

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Details

Ireland’s Minister for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne, stated:

I am pleased to announce the opening of the sixth cluster

He also acknowledged Ukraine’s achievements in implementing reforms during the war, emphasising Ukraine’s commitment to the path towards EU accession and to European values, in particular freedom, democracy and equality.

Read more: Tomorrow, EU will open sixth cluster for Ukraine, rest will be postponed until fall, - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys

What led up to this?

Earlier, the European Commission stated that Ukraine was ready to open all clusters in the EU accession negotiations.

Marta Kos, the European Commissioner for Enlargement , believes that Ukraine is ready to open all negotiation clusters regarding EU accession. The official opening is still some way off, but technical work on all clusters is ongoing.

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