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News Decriminalisation of pornography
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Rada backs bill to decriminalize pornography in first reading

Ukraine moves toward decriminalizing adult pornography

The Verkhovna Rada has backed at first reading a bill proposing tougher penalties for the production and distribution of child pornography and the decriminalization of adult content involving adults.

Censor.NET reports this.

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Details

The bill aims to strengthen liability for the production and distribution of child pornography.

It also proposes tougher penalties for the production, sale, importation, and transportation of pornographic materials involving minors; operating brothels and procuring involving minors or children under 14; and involving minors in prostitution.

At the same time, the bill proposes decriminalizing the importation, possession, transportation, production, mailing, or other transfer of pornographic materials involving adults.

Read more: Rada failed to pass vote on decriminalisation of pornography

Background

  • The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has supported the text of the draft law on the decriminalisation of the production and distribution of pornography.
  • As is known, in the first nine months of 2025, nearly 1,500 criminal proceedings were initiated for adult pornography. This is 13% more than in the same period last year.
  • On May 28, the Rada rejected a bill to decriminalize pornographic content.
  • On June 4, it was reported that a new bill on the decriminalization of pornography had been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

Read more: Decriminalization of pornography: new bill has been registered in Verkhovna Rada

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