Decriminalization of pornography: new bill has been registered in Verkhovna Rada

A new bill on the decriminalization of pornography has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

This refers to draft law No. 15294.

It significantly increases penalties for crimes against children, including the production and distribution of child pornography.

It also removes outdated Soviet-era provisions, effectively replicating the provisions on the decriminalization of adult content, the MP added.

"Thus, there will be accountability for actual crimes. For actions of adults among adults, we are doing away with medieval practices and the feeding trough for unscrupulous law enforcement officers.

I am pleased to report that the bill was signed by 45 members of parliament from nearly all factions and groups in the Verkhovna Rada, including the leadership of the Rada, the factions, and the parliamentary committees. The authors include people with very different views, ideologies, and religious beliefs. But here, everyone has reached a common vision and compromise.

Given that the Rada plans to approve the taxation of electronic platforms as early as Tuesday, this issue must also be considered as quickly as possible.

This will be the third attempt at a legislative solution to the problem, but I hope that this time it will be final and successful," Zhelezniak added.

Read more: Top National Police officials in case over protection of "porn offices" released from custody on bail – Prosecutor General’s Office

Background

The Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs has endorsed the text of a bill to decriminalize the production and distribution of pornography.

As is known, in the first nine months of 2025, nearly 1,500 criminal cases were opened regarding adult pornography. This is 13% more than during the same period last year.

On May 28, the Rada did not support the bill to decriminalize pornographic content.

Read more: Corruption protection case involving network of "porn offices": five suspects taken into custody with bail option, Prosecutor General’s Office says