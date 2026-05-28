Rada failed to pass vote on decriminalisation of pornography

The Verkhovna Rada did not support Bill No. 12191 on the decriminalisation of pornography.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Only 207 MPs supported the decision.

"In modern democratic Ukraine, people will continue to be thrown in prison for seven years simply for adults sending each other nude photos," the MP added.

Read more: Corruption protection case involving network of "porn offices": five suspects taken into custody with bail option, Prosecutor General’s Office says

What led up to this?

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has supported the text of the draft law on the decriminalisation of the production and distribution of pornography.

As is known, in the first nine months of 2025, nearly 1,500 criminal proceedings were initiated for adult pornography. This is 13% more than in the same period last year.

Read more: Four senior officials at National Police have been suspended from their posts over case involving protection of ’porn offices’