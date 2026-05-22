Top National Police officials in case over protection of "porn offices" released from custody on bail – Prosecutor General’s Office

All officials of regional units of the National Police of Ukraine who are involved in the corruption case over a scheme to protect "porn offices" have been released from pre-trial detention after bail was posted.

The Office of the Prosecutor General said this in a comment to Censor.NET.

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Details

On 21 May, the court imposed preventive measures on five participants in a corruption scheme linked to protecting the activities of a network of so-called "porn offices", ordering them held in custody with the option of bail.

In particular:

the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region, UAH 7 million bail;

the deputy head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region, UAH 5 million bail;

the first deputy head of the Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ternopil region, UAH 5 million bail;

the deputy head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr region, UAH 1.164 million bail;

the driver of the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UAH 8 million bail.

As the Office of the Prosecutor General told us, the driver remains in the pre-trial detention centre, as bail has not been posted for him.

Read more: National Police confirm searches at regional headquarters in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Zhytomyr regions

Background

Earlier, it was reported that a scheme to cover up "porn offices" in three regions had been exposed during a large-scale operation to cleanse the National Police system of corruption.

During searches of top National Police officials as part of the investigation into the scheme to cover up "porn offices", a number of luxury cars and more than UAH 22 million in cash were seized.

It is known that four officials from regional departments who are involved in the case concerning the receipt of undue benefits, namely the scheme to cover up "porn offices", were suspended from duty.

Read more: Senior officials detained while accepting bribe, suspects include aide to deputy head of Interior Ministry, Ivano-Frankivsk police chief and his deputy